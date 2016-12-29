Gordon Bell: «Opening Terrasamba was a crazy thing to do»

29.12.2016, 13:14 Uhr

Gordon Bell hat anders als Sarah E. Reid keinen Translator eingesetzt – falls Sie Verständnisfragen haben: Hier finden Sie Hilfe.

1. Was war Ihr kulturelles Highlight 2016?

My friend Rykka represented Switzerland for the Eurovision Song Contest so we went up to Stockholm with her to see the whole circus, which is something I’ve always wanted to do. It was great. Eurovision was all I imagined it to be and Stockholm was impossibly beautiful. Rykka didn’t score so well, but she’s an amazing artist and probably too good for Eurovision. I’m so glad she had a crack at it.

2. Der kulturelle Tiefpunkt 2016?

Oh lots of things globally off the scale here. Really I couldn’t even start. I’ll stick to the arts and say, Bowie dying. At first I didn’t think it, but then the radios started playing all his songs and they had been the musical backdrops to so many times.

2b. Der albernste Trend 2016?

I didn’t really notice. Most of that stuff is of such a high level of silliness that determining the silliest would require giving it an undue amount of attention. That would be extremely silly.

3. Was haben Sie verpasst?

Andrea Samborski at Soiree Lundi.

4. Haben Sie etwas vermisst?

Scotland at the Euros in France.

5. Hat Sie etwas positiv überrascht?

How good it is not to be on Facebook. Ok it wasn’t really a suprise.

6. Ihr grösster Fehler im 2016?

I can’t tell you that. I might end up in a legal battle. Again.

7. Ihr Jahr in einem Lied zusammengefasst?

8. Ihr Youtube-Video des Jahres?

9. Wofür haben Sie viel Geld ausgegeben – und hat es sich gelohnt?

A building with a bar and club in it called «Terrasamba». To be honest this was a crazy thing to do. Time will tell but I’m happy so far.

10. Worauf freuen Sie sich im 2017?

Same as every year: World peace.

11. Was wären Ihre Wünsche an Basel fürs kommende Jahr?